Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 8,831 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.