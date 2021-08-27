Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.21. 223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $303.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.47.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.