Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $122.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $122,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 39,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,237. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

