Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $140.02 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $140,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 526,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

