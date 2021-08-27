Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,896 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,895,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.28. 66,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

