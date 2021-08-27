Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $47.23 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559,940 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $47,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 3,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

