Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $53.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $53,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. 430,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,564. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.