Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $65.85 Million Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $65,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS IYT traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $254.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,121 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.80.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

