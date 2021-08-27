Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for approximately 5.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $264,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $17,463,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 28.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 140,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGHG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.31. 36,778 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.75.

