Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,095,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,035,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 2.95% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after buying an additional 11,324,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,201,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

