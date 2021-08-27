Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 5,004 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $303.30. 17,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

