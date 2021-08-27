Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 6,650 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.06. 22,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

