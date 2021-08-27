Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $403,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $139.79. 1,314,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.