Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239,969 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 19.53% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $259,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 1,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,585. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.