Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $108,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 182,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,991. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

