Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 17,626 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.33. 249,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

