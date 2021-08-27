Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,002,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $450.55. 68,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

