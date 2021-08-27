Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722,781 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 879,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 716,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

