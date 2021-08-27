Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,592 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $86,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $169.18.

