RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $304,296.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00101085 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

