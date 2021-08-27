Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,885.67

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,885.67 ($76.90) and traded as low as GBX 5,301 ($69.26). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,316 ($69.45), with a volume of 1,689,730 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,192.31 ($80.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,885.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

