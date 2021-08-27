RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 3% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $4.06 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00758327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100704 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

