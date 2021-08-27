Rivetz (RVT) Market Cap Tops $296,620.33

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $296,620.33 and $226.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.