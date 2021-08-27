Robert W. Baird Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $100.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.