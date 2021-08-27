Robust Token (RBT) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.16 or 0.00071803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $61,920.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,962 coins and its circulating supply is 34,512 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

