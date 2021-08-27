Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) One Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $1.59 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183,420 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

