Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 158.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.9% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. The stock had a trading volume of 332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.