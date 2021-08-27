Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year High at $322.19

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $322.19 and last traded at $322.19, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

