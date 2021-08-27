ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ROHCY opened at $45.83 on Friday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99.
ROHM Company Profile
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.