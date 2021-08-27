ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROHCY opened at $45.83 on Friday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

