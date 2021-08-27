Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,032 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 4.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.58% of Roku worth $2,177,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $430,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $829,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7,094.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $5.03 on Friday, reaching $357.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,197. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

