Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $367.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $359.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,686. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60. Roku has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.