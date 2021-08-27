Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Rollins worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.34 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

