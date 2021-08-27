Ronit Capital LLP Acquires 40,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 4.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

