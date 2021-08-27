Ronit Capital LLP Acquires New Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for about 3.2% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 1,084,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

