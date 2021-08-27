Ronit Capital LLP Decreases Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Ronit Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Embraer makes up approximately 1.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Embraer worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.01. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

