Ronit Capital LLP Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Gravity accounts for about 3.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.49% of Gravity worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

GRVY stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 20,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $662.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $239.90.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

