Ronit Capital LLP Lowers Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil makes up approximately 2.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,184,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 911,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

