Ronit Capital LLP Purchases 5,150 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.77 on Friday, hitting $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,563,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.