Ronit Capital LLP Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

FCX traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. 18,604,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,983,592. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

