Ronit Capital LLP Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 1.6% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITUB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 25,365,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,047,582. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

