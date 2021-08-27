Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.08. Root shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 64,477 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Root by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Root by 141.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 341,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Root by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

