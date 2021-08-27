Rope ($ROPE) Trading 29.5% Lower This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $469,362.55 and approximately $847.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.76 or 0.00034203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

