Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $98,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.55. The stock had a trading volume of 222,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

