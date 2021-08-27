Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.28. 12,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

