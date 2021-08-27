Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. 298,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The company has a market capitalization of $485.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

