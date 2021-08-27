Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in August

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the July 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.