Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 12.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.04. 26,503,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.