Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 13.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 591,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59.

