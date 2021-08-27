Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $207.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.48.

