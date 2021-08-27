Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 11.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 497,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

